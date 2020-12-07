Schools to remain closed until Epiphany Day

Greek schools will remain closed until Epiphany Day on January 6, Kathimerini understands.

The decision is expected to be announced Monday by government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

Schools had been scheduled to reopen Monday with the expiry of the second lockdown extension, though the decision was postponed over the persistence of a high number of new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

The current lockdown expires on December 14, on the condition that numbers improve.



Vaccination program



Meanwhile, speaking during a cabinet meeting earlier Monday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said a vaccination program covering the country’s entire population would start early next month, “if all goes well.”

