Tsipras hails legacy of late US Senator Paul Sarbanes
Online
Greece’s main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras Monday extended his condolences to the family of Paul Sarbanes, the former US Senator who died Sunday at the age of 87.
In a tweet, the SYRIZA chief said Sarbanes had left behind “a great legacy as a true statesman and leading figure of the Greek-American community, who passionately championed Greek issues throughout his life.”
Sarbanes was born to Greek immigrants in Maryland on February 3, 1933
Senator Paul Sarbanes leaves behind a great legacy as a true statesman and leading figure of the Greek-American community, who passionately championed Greek issues throughout his life. Heartfelt condolences to @RepSarbanes and his family.— Alexis Tsipras (@tsipras_eu) December 7, 2020