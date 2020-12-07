Tsipras hails legacy of late US Senator Paul Sarbanes

Greece’s main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras Monday extended his condolences to the family of Paul Sarbanes, the former US Senator who died Sunday at the age of 87.

In a tweet, the SYRIZA chief said Sarbanes had left behind “a great legacy as a true statesman and leading figure of the Greek-American community, who passionately championed Greek issues throughout his life.”

Sarbanes was born to Greek immigrants in Maryland on February 3, 1933