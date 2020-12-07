NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Tsipras hails legacy of late US Senator Paul Sarbanes

TAGS: Diaspora, Death, Politics

Greece’s main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras Monday extended his condolences to the family of Paul Sarbanes, the former US Senator who died Sunday at the age of 87.

In a tweet, the SYRIZA chief said Sarbanes had left behind “a great legacy as a true statesman and leading figure of the Greek-American community, who passionately championed Greek issues throughout his life.”

Sarbanes was born to Greek immigrants in Maryland on February 3, 1933

