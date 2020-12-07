Foreign Ministry reacts to death of Paul Sarbanes

Greece’s Foreign Ministry has expressed its “sadness” over the death of former US Senator and prominent member of the Greek American community, Paul Sarbanes.

“Paul Sarbanes, during his long service in the US Congress, first as a Representative and later as a Senator, served his homeland valiantly and with self-sacrifice,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that he had “championed major initiatives for promoting the values and positions of global Hellenism.”

“Salient among the causes he championed was the imposition of a US arms embargo on Turkey following the invasion of Cyprus,” it said.

“We express our deep condolences to his loved ones,” it said.

Born to Greek immigrants in Maryland on February 3, 1933, Sarbanes died in Baltimore Sunday. He was 87.