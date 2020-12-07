Sakellaropoulou tweets condolences on death of Paul Sarbanes
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday tweeted her condolences on the death of Paul Sarbanes, a Maryland Democrat who served in the US Congress for more than three decades, describing him as a “staunch supporter of Greek interests until the end.”
“We bid farewell to Senator Paul Sarbanes, a bright man of US politics who kept Greece close at his heart. He remained a staunch supporter of Greek interests until the end and was always there when our nation needed him,” Sakellaropoulou tweeted.
“My deepest condolences to @RepSarbanes and his family,” she added.
Born to Greek immigrants in Maryland on February 3, 1933, Sarbanes died Sunday in Baltimore. He was 87.
