NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Dendias again calls for sanctions against Turkey

TAGS: Turkey, EU, Politics

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday called for sanctions against Turkey, saying that the country had failed to heed the warnings over its actions in the Eastern Mediterranean issued by the European Council in October.

“Turkey’s stance constitutes a provocation against the EU as a whole,” Dendias told a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

There would be no decisions taken at the Monday meeting, leaving that to Thursday’s summit of EU leaders.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.