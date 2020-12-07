Dendias again calls for sanctions against Turkey
Online
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday called for sanctions against Turkey, saying that the country had failed to heed the warnings over its actions in the Eastern Mediterranean issued by the European Council in October.
“Turkey’s stance constitutes a provocation against the EU as a whole,” Dendias told a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
There would be no decisions taken at the Monday meeting, leaving that to Thursday’s summit of EU leaders.