​​​​​Internal investigation after police officer fools around with memorial flowers

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has ordered an internal investigation after a video emerged online on Sunday showing a riot unit officer jokingly hitting a colleague with flowers that had been placed at the monument in central Athens to a 15-year-old on the anniversary of his fatal shooting by a police officer in 2008.



The officer in question was expected to face disciplinary punishment.



In a statement, ELAS stressed that an urgent administrative investigation was ordered for the negligent conduct of a police officer in the area of ​​Exarchia.