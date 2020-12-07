Vaccine teams to visit homes of the disabled
Mobile teams will be dispatched to the homes of citizens such as the disabled, who will be unable to reach centers providing vaccinations for the coronavirus, according to Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias.
Speaking to Skai, he reiterated that the vaccine will be safe, controlled by international drug organizations, free and not mandatory.
At the same time, he said citizens will be notified about the time and the point of vaccination.