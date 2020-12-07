Tsipras slams gov’t over ‘criminal mistakes’ in virus handling

The leader of main opposition SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras, slammed the government over the “criminal mistakes” it has made in its management of the coronavirus pandemic during an online event on Monday.



Tsipras referred to “criminal responsibilities” of the government whose handling of the crisis was riven with “amateurism.”



“The rapid deterioration of the pandemic in our country – within a month we had four times more deaths than in the first seven months of the pandemic – was not inevitable,” he said.