Tributes to ‘towering’ Greek American Paul Sarbanes

Tributes poured in on Monday from Greece’s political leadership at news of the death of Greek-American senator Paul Sarbanes, a Maryland Democrat who served in the US Congress for more than three decades.

“Senator Paul Sarbanes was a towering figure in US politics and a strong advocate of Greek issues, for which Greece will always be grateful. He will be greatly missed,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



For her part, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou tweeted that he “remained a staunch supporter of Greek interests until the end and was always there when our nation needed him.”



The leader of main opposition SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras hailed “a great legacy of a true statesman and leading figure of the Greek-American community, who passionately championed Greek issues throughout his life.”



Born to Greek immigrants in Maryland on February 3, 1933, Sarbanes died Sunday in Baltimore. He was 87.