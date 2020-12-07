89 new Covid-19 deaths reported, 1,251 new infections

[Reuters]

Greek health authorities announced 1,251 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the country on Monday, with the overall count since the start of the pandemic reaching 116,721.

Of the new cases, only 20 are related to foreign travel.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported in its daily bulletin another 89 deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll to 3,092.

The data also showed that 600 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 668 have left ICU.

Finally, the total number of coronavirus tests conducted in the country reached 2,485,266 and the number of rapid antigen tests rose to 268,911.