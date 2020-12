A 30-day-old baby infected with SARS-CoV-2 was being treated at the pediatric clinic of the Achillopouleio Hospital in the city of Volos on Monday, without any symptoms.

The baby’s mother is also being tested while its grandmother has tested positive for the virus.

Greek health authorities announced 1,251 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the country on Monday, with the overall count since the start of the pandemic reaching 116,721.