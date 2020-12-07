Small rally held on site of teen's killing in downtown Athens

[Intime News]

A group of anti-establishment youths held a protest rally against police violence in the downtown district of Exarchia on Monday evening, a day after the anniversary of the killing of a teenager by a police officer 12 years ago.

Greek authorities had banned all rallies and marches on Sunday and police did not allow anyone to approach the corner of Messolonghiou and Tzavella Streets, where Alexandros Grigoropoulos was shot dead.

On Sunday morning, groups of protesters had tried to gather in the area but police broke up the rallies and detained dozens of people.