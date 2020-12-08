Online session on changes in outbound Chinese tourism

COTRI, the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute, is hosting an online event on Thursday for the industry’s professionals in Europe titled “The Advantage: Tourism Masterclass.”



This is an update on the changed needs and behavior of China’s post-virus outbound tourists and how to engage with the Chinese outbound market in a better and more sustainable way.



The session, comprising a 75-minute presentation plus 30 minutes of Q&A, will explain how deeper knowledge, digitalization, better adapted products and consequently higher levels of satisfaction can be the basis for recommendation marketing, directing the incoming wave of Chinese travelers to new destinations and services.



The event will be in English, starts at 11 a.m. Greek time, is free of charge. Contact masterclass@china-outbound.com to find out more.