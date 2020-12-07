Holiday visitors to enter 10-day quarantine on arrival

Travellers who fly into Greece during the holiday season will have to enter a mandatory ten-day quarantine on arrival, as well as submit to a rapid antigen test at the airport and produce a negative PCR test, government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced on Monday, as the government struggled to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

In a televised briefing, Petsas said the measure will apply from December 18 to January 7, 2021.

The self-isolation will include Greek students returning for the holidays from abroad, or anyone traveling for business or other reasons, he said.

The announcement comes as the health system remained under enormous pressure and after the third extension of most of the current restrictive measures until January 7.