ATHEX: Twelfth day of stock gains in succession

Bank stocks almost single-handedly secured gains for the benchmark at Athinon Avenue at the start of the week, as other blue chips headed lower. The recent momentum continues unabated though, as also illustrated by the daily turnover level. This was the 12th consecutive session of growth for the bourse’s main index, and during that period it has risen a total of 12.54%, with the market adding about 4.3 billion euros.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 786.85 points, a new nine-month high, adding 0.24% to Friday’s 784.95 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.08% to close at 1,884.06 points.

The banks index advanced 3.01%, as Alpha soared 6.25%, Piraeus rose 2.20%, Eurobank collected 1.72% and National earned 1.52%.

Lamda Development jumped 5.99% and Hellenic Exchanges advanced 5.65%, while Ellaktor parted with 7.11% and Coca-Cola HBC fell 2.29%

In total 61 stocks reported gains, 46 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to €91.3 million, down from last Friday’s €96.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.32% to 53.83 points.