Public debate on university security proposal starts

The public debate on the government’s proposals for the protection of universities from violent outsiders and the prevention of lawlessness officially begins on Tuesday with presentations to university rectors and the union of university professors (POSDEP) via teleconference by Education Minister Niki Kerameus and Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis.

As Kathimerini revealed last week, the main provisions of the proposals entail the creation of policing teams to monitor and protect university premises while staff and students will have a special entrance card.

The members of the team will number about 1,000 and will answer to the Hellenic Police (ELAS). They will receive special training and wear uniforms and will be equipped with batons and handcuffs.

Rectors want this force to be part of the university and not the police. Apart from tough penalties for violence, the proposal also targets copying during exams.