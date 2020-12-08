E-shops, couriers buckling under shutdown pressure

[Intime News]

With retail experiencing its second lockdown in a year, representatives of big chains and smaller businesses alike are insisting that stores must open as soon as possible with strict measures in place, as courier companies and e-shops are finding it increasingly difficult to meet the increased demand.

They argue that turnover of the festive season is crucial as e-commerce can in no way replace the sales made at brick-and-mortar stores.

Even though some businesses made the necessary investments in anticipation of the increased demand on e-shops and courier services, especially ahead of Black Friday and Christmas, others did not – perhaps expecting a shorter second lockdown.

The sense of urgency is indicated by the figures that show 25% percent of retail’s annual turnover is generated in the period leading up to Christmas, while for categories such as toy stores, the corresponding percentage is 50-60%.