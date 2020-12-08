COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Vaccine must be backed

Even if one had limited expectations, the climate of political confrontation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has disproved even these.

The parties are unable to join forces in dealing with the health crisis.

So let them at least do this: Coordinate in order to send a “universal” message about the safety and necessity of vaccination.

Apart from irrational theories, there is also some hesitation, which party leaders have a duty to overcome. Together, and with no asterisks.

