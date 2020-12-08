Seasonal stores open for business

A woman browses Christmas decoration products in a shop in central Athens on Monday. Seasonal shops selling festive decorations were allowed to open 18 days ahead of Christmas, and have been excluded from the lockdown on retail stores that has been in place since November 7. The seasonal stores are open from 7 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. Also as of Monday, supermarkets are also selling Christmas items. They will also be open until 8.30 p.m. To go to both seasonal stores and supermarkets, people must send an SMS to 13033 with the code 2, along with their name and address. If stopped by police while out, they should show the officers the reply and their ID. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]