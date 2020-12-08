US Senator Menendez hails Sarbanes legacy

US Senator Bob Menendez, a ranking member of the upper house’s Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement on Monday expressing his “great sadness” at the death of former senator Paul Sarbanes, and saying that his life and work was a “testament to what is possible.”



Menendez described the Greek-American politician as a “devoted public servant whose groundbreaking efforts continue to preserve and defend the wellbeing and interests of the United States today” and hailed his “deep and abiding belief in serving with purpose and pride.”



“From his leadership in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to his championing of major corporate oversight reforms, he leaves a legacy of dedication and commitment to our nation and to the people he proudly represented. Senator Sarbanes’ passion for honoring the culture, heritage and contributions of the Hellenic community will live on as an extraordinary example to follow,” he said.



“Let us remember his life as a testament to what is possible and take it as a challenge to continue the many causes he championed,” Menendez added.

Born to Greek immigrants in Maryland on February 3, 1933, Sarbanes died Sunday in Baltimore. He was 87.