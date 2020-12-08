More rain on the way from Tuesday night

Many parts of Greece are in for a soaking this week, as a persistent wet front sweeps in from the southwest, bringing widespread showers and the occasional thunderstorm.

According to the national weather service (EMY), the islands of the Ionian Sea will be the first to see conditions deteriorating starting on Tuesday night, followed by western parts of the mainland and western Macedonia further north.

Central Greece and the islands of the Sporades in the western Aegean will see the first signs of rain later on Wednesday, as apart from east, the wet weather also expands south, to hit Athens and the Peloponnese.

The islands of the Cyclades, Crete and the eastern and southern Aegean are expected to experience showers on Thursday, when conditions are also seen intensifying in northern parts of the country.

A second wet front is expected to succeed the first on Friday or Saturday, again coming in from the Ionian to the west and spreading east through the weekend.