Authorities report 102 Covid-19 deaths, 1,382 new infections

[AP]

The number of deaths remained high on Tuesday with Greek health authorities announcing another 102 fatalities which brought the overall number to 3,194.

The median age of the victims was 79.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said it registered 1,382 new cases of coronavirus. The total number now stands at 118,045.

Of these new cases, 13 were reported at the country’s entry points.

The number of intubated patients was 579 (average age was 65), while 680 have left ICU.

EODY said that authorities have conducted 2,504,704 PCR tests and 279,523 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.