Drugs raid in Agia Varvara leads to 17 arrests
The Hellenic Police (ELAS) made at least 17 arrests on Tuesday in the area of Agia Varvara, western Athens, in a large-scale operation by its narcotics division in which officers from the EKAM counterterrorism unit also participated.
Searches were carried out in 15 houses which yielded quantities of drugs (over a kilogram of cocaine and ecstasy tablets) and large sums of money.
A firearm was also reportedly confiscated. Most of those arrested are Roma.