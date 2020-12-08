Tsipras publishes lease contract in response to ‘mudslinging’

In response to newspaper articles reporting that he spends much of his time in an upscale rented seaside home, the leader of the main opposition SYRIZA party, Alexis Tsipras, published the lease contract on Tuesday on his personal Facebook account – which revealed he pays 500 euros a month for the property – and warned of legal action if the reports are not retracted.

The government had accused him of hypocrisy, of pretending to belong to the working class when in fact he was living extravagantly.



“This is not the first time that [Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis has chosen to sling mud at his political opponents, at a time when he feels cornered,” Tsipras said.



Before the reports about Tsipras' holiday home were published, SYRIZA had denounced Mitsotakis for posing with his mountain bike for a photograph without a mask alongside five motocross riders on a hillside trail outside Athens at the weekend.



SYRIZA described the the government’s criticism of Tsipras as a “desperate attempt to change the conversation amid the public outcry over the mishandling of the pandemic and the [prime minister’s] efforts to dodge public health restrictions.”