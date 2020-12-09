Ancient master Phidias’ workshop to be restored

The restoration study for the workshop of the famed Greek sculptor, painter and architect Phidias (480-430) in Ancient Olympia has been approved by the Central Archaeological Council (KAS).

The study is part of the program to highlight the Roman phase of the archaeological site. The building, which researchers have identified as the workshop of Phidias, is located in a central position in the archaeological site of Olympia. The presumption is that it remained in continuous use from Classical times to the Byzantine era.

The study, prepared and funded by the German Archaeological Institute, aims at the complete protection of the monument and the wider area.

Phidias achieved fame through the ages for his statue of Zeus at Olympia, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, as well as the statues of the goddess Athena on the Athenian Acropolis.