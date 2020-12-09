Greek, UAE naval units conduct 3-day exercise

Naval units from Greece and the United Arab Emirates are seen taking part in a joint three-day military exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean which wrapped up on Tuesday. The drill, which involved one UAE corvette, two Greek frigates and Hellenic Air Force aircraft, focused on communications, anti-aircraft warfare and fast-roping from helicopters. The drill followed the Medusa training exercise, in which Greece and the United Arab Emirates joined Cyprus, Egypt and France in a joint sea-air exercise off the coast of Alexandria, in Egypt, between November 30 and December 6. [GEETHA press office/via ANA-MPA]