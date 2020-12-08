TV stations strike over changes in labor relations

The unions representing journalists and other employees working in public and private television channels, as well as the state-run news agency held a strike on Tuesday to protest changes to work relations sin the media.

In a joint statement, the unions POESY, POEPTYM and POSPERT said the new bill “includes provisions that threaten to abolish the core of labor relations and rights leading to job cuts and mass layoffs,” and called for their withdrawal.

The strike started at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will end at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.