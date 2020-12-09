NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Earthquake strikes Evia, no damage or injuries

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 struck the island of Evia on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck shortly after 9 a.m. local time around 24 kilometers south of the coastal town of Kymi at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt in Athens.

Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active areas and earthquakes are common, although major damage and fatalities are rare.

