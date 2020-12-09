Central Athens street purged of graffiti after 20-day cleanup campaign

File photo. [Vangelis Zavos]

Municipal crews have removed graffiti and paint from Athens’ Stadiou Street as part of a 20-day campaign to clean up the city center.

Work focused on removing slogans, tags and smudges that covered an area of about 3,300 square meters along the popular shopping street that branches out of Syntagma Square.

To remove the paint from marble and stone surfaces, cleaning crews used 700 liters of solvent and 48,000 liters of water, using pressure washing equipment. Workers applied 220 liters of anti-graffiti coating.

Cleaning crews worked during night hours to minimize disruption.

