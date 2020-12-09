Gov’t to decide on retail stores by Saturday, spokesman says

A decision on retail stores, which remain closed after an extension to Greece’s lockdown due to the continued spread of coronavirus, will be announced by Saturday, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Wednesday.

Speaking on Skai radio, Petras said that despite a slight drop in the rate of coronavirus infections and intubations, the epidemiological situation is not yet “satisfactory” and the reopening of retail businesses could be “delayed further.”

On Tuesday, health authorities said the number of deaths remained high, announcing another 102 fatalities, which brought the overall number to 3,194, while reporting another 1,382 new cases of coronavirus. The total number now stands at 118,045.

The number of intubated patients was 579, from 600 on Monday.

