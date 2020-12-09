Erdogan says sanctions would not have big impact, accuses Greek PM of avoiding talks

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that any sanctions imposed by the European Union on Turkey will not have a great impact, adding that the bloc had never acted honestly or kept its promises.

Ahead of an EU summit on Thursday, Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara that "honest leaders" within the EU were against sanctions on Turkey and that Ankara would continue to defend its rights in the eastern Mediterranean.



Erdogan accused Athens of avoiding exploratory talks with Ankara, adding that "if Greece is honest, Turkey is open to talks."



He also criticized US comments and actions in response to Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defense systems, which could trigger US sanctions on Ankara.

Erdogan added he would talk to President-elect Joe Biden, who has criticized the Turkish president, once Biden takes office next month.



[Reuters, Kathimerini]