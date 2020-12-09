NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Erdogan blames ‘racist trend’ in France for Champions League incident

TAGS: Turkey, Soccer, Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the racist incident during the Champions League soccer game between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was a fresh expression of racist trends in France.

“This approach is unforgivable. Our determined stance will continue... France has become a country where racist rhetoric, actions are intensified,” Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara.

On Tuesday, Istanbul Basaksehir’s players, closely followed by their opponents Paris St Germain, walked off the pitch during a Champions League soccer game on Tuesday after the Turkish club accused a Romanian match official of racism.

[Reuters]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.