Minister denies allegations of police misconduct

Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis on Wednesday denied allegations of police brutality.

“Figures do not confirm an increase [in police brutality], quite the opposite in fact,” Chrysochoidis told Parliament.

“Neither the number of gas canisters, nor the [number of] complaints submitted to the Ombudsman, nor the number of injured [protesters], nor the number of press and TV reports [support the claim],” he said.



The leftist opposition and human rights activists accused the police of using excessive force as 399 people were detained in the central Athens neighborhood of Exarchia on Sunday during commemorations for the 12th anniversary of the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy by a police officer.



“There seems to be some confusion here. You label ‘violence’ the lawful obstruction of an illegal act,” Chrysochoidis said.