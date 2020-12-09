NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man shot dead in northern Athens

[Intime News]

TAGS: Crime

A man was shot dead by unknown assailants in the northern suburb of Vrilissia on Wednesday afternoon, according to media reports.

The shooting happened shortly after 3.30 p.m. at the district's Imittou Street.

According to initial information, the victim was inside his car when the attack happened. He is reportedly known to the authorities as he had been named in investigations of extortion. 

Police officers have arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

