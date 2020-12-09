Collections seen traveling abroad

The Culture Ministry has submitted an amendment stipulating the export of museum collections for exhibition abroad for a period of up to 50 years – 25 years which can be renewed for another 25.

The amendment was tabled to rectify an initial provision for the export for up to 100 years (50+50). The revised provision stipulates the export of collections to promote Greece’s cultural heritage and if sufficient guarantees are provided for their safe transport, exhibition and return.

However, the initial provision and its revision has drawn a reaction from opposition SYRIZA that it is tantamount to the “expatriation” of these items to the benefit of museums abroad at the expense of Greek ones.