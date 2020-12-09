Hair salons, barber shops probably among first to reopen, says minister

Hair salons, barber shops and businesses that do not create a lot of mobility will probably be among the first to reopen when the government starts relaxing the restrictive measures, according to Alternate Development Minister Nikos Papathanasis on Wednesday.

The minister said any businesses that will open will have to implement strict rules against overcrowding and the curfew will be expanded to accommodate longer opening hours.

Papathanasis also said that the government is considering opening more businesses in “green” regions with low infection rates.

The government will announce whether it will allow retail stores to open and churches to function on Saturday.