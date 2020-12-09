Congressman John Sarbanes hails late father’s achievements in tribute

[File photo]

Congressman John Sarbanes hailed the legacy of his late father, Senator Paul Sarbanes, noting his pride in his Greek-American heritage during a tribute at the US House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“He lived a full life. He made a difference in the lives of others, which is all he ever wanted to do. I mean, he knew he wanted to be in politics from a very early age, but his motivation was looking at the opportunities he had – the son of Greek immigrants who came to this country with very little – and he had the opportunities for education and advancement. His motivation was to make those available to others,” he said in his remarks.

Sarbanes thanked the Greek-American community for being “fiercely proud” of his father’s achievements. “He was deeply proud of where he came from. It was an inspiration to him in public service. And I want to thank so many who helped him along the way from that community,” he said.

He also spoke of his father’s “burning conviction that every individual has dignity and the potential to succeed if given a fair shot. And he was determined others would have those same opportunities that he had enjoyed.”

Paul Sarbanes died from natural causes on December 6, 2020 in Baltimore.