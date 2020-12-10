A man was shot dead by unknown assailants in the northern suburb of Vrilissia on Wednesday afternoon, which authorities have described as the latest victim in a turf war for “supremacy at night” between rival gangs.

The victim was reportedly sprayed with bullets by occupants of a car while walking near his house in shortly after 3.30 p.m.

The victim allegedly had a weapon, but did not manage to use it. The perpetrators reportedly used Kalashnikovs and set fire to the car they used, two kilometers from the scene of the crime.

The victim was 56-year-old who had run ins with authorities in the past over extortion rackets and was also involved in the case of the so-called "crime syndicate" in the period 1993-1995.

His name also came up in a recent investigation by the National Intelligence Service into police corruption.