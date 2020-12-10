The suburbs between Neo Faliro and Alimos on Athens’ southern coast are expected to get their tram service back by the end of January.

Operator STASY is eager to reopen the line – which has been closed since earlier this year – so it can then move ahead with its extension to the port city of Piraeus. To do so, though, it must wait for the tracks to be repositioned, a project that is part of a larger overhaul of the Faliro Bay area, which includes new roads, bridges and anti-flood work.

The Attica Regional Authority’s radical overhaul is in the final stretch and expected to be completed by the end of this month, paving the way for the relaunching of tram services to Neo Faliro and, in turn, the line’s extension to Piraeus.

The timeline for the 5.4-kilometer extension remains somewhat in the air, pending the demolition of a derelict building that stands in the project’s way, but has been listed as a protected site by the Ministry of Culture.