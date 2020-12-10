Although the vaccine for the coronavirus may become available as early as the beginning of next year, a segment of the population remains unconvinced of its efficacy or use, according to the latest Pulse poll, on behalf of Skai TV, which showed that 30% of respondents answered “Definitely not or probably not” to the question of whether they would get vaccinated.

This is also the average based on other recent surveys (MRB 37.7%, Metron Analysis 41%, Interview 23.7%).

Given that political parties, almost in their entirety, have condemned the anti-vaccination movement, pollsters say a clear-cut political profile of vaccine deniers is hard to establish.

Speaking to Kathimerini, the general manager of Pulse, Giorgos Arapoglou, said the “gray zone” of the undecided voters in polls of the pre-Covid era regarding voter intention has now been replaced by people who appear very hesitant to vaccinate.

Interestingly, overall, recent data has shown that more than 40% of those in the anti-vaccine camp face serious financial difficulties, while women appear more cautious than men.

Moreover, just over 30% of respondents living in provincial regions are skeptical compared to less than 30% living in the Attica Basin. As far as political parties are concerned, around 20% of New Democracy voters have expressed concern about the vaccine. This percentage drops a few more points for Movement for Change voters and rises to 34% for SYRIZA voters.

Also of particular interest in the Pulse poll is that 51% between the ages of 17 and 29 said they would “definitely not or probably not” get the vaccine. Despite the consensus of party leaders about the vaccine, ruling ND has accused SYRIZA of doing nothing to convince naysayers and of “turning a blind eye to supporters of the anti-vaccination movement.”