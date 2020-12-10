Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey will continue its seismic surveys and drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, including areas around Cyprus, while blaming Greece for raising tensions in the region.

Speaking at the Turkish parliament, Akar said surveying ships will

be supported by Air Force and Navy forces. “We have no aspirations for anyone's rights. But we will not allow our rights to be violated,” he said.

Akar sTurkey's attempts to diplomatically resolve issues have been rejected by Greece.

“Greece is the one that wants to raise tensions in Mediterranean,” he told Turkish lawmakers.