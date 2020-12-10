Mobile units continue with random testing in four regions Thursday

[Ιntime News]

Mobile units of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) will on Thursday conduct rapid antigen tests on the eastern Aegean island of Chios, in Fthiotida, central Greece, in Magnesia, and Thessaloniki, authorities said.

In Chios, the EODY team will be located in the village of Pyrgi between 10.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m; in Fthiotida on 10 Filias Street in the town of Lamia between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and in Magnesia in the coastal village of Kala Nera, on the western part of the Pelion peninsula.

In Thessaloniki, EODY will set up two units: one at the Poseidonio swimming pool on Maria Kallas Street between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m and at the Kaftatzoglio Stadium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Wednesday said that while hospital admissions are starting to even out with releases, the public health system is still skating on very thin ice, with Covid-19 intensive care wards at 83% of capacity nationwide.

The shortage of ICU beds is especially acute in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, where capacity has reached 91%, but also in the capital, with 77% capacity, he said.