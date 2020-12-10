Hair salons set to open Saturday or Sunday, says business body

[AP]

Hair salons will likely open on Saturday or Sunday, the Athens Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday, citing a telephone conversation between the head of the body, Yiannis Hatzitheodosiou and Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

The Chamber said these businesses will open first as it is believed that it is easier to enforce the health protocols.

On Thursday morning, Georgiadis told a radio station that hair salons have priority in the reopening of the market, adding that supermarkets will also be allowed to open this Sunday.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas has said that the details of when and how other businesses will reopen tentatively during the holiday season will be clarified on Friday.