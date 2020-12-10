Torrential rain gridlocks Athens roads, hailstorms damage crops

[AP/File photo]

A storm flooded streets and created bottlenecks on main roads of the Greek capital, while other regions reported damage from hailstorms as a wet weather front swept across the country Thursday.

The torrential rain gridlocked Ardittou and Vassileos Konstantinou streets, as well as Kifissou, Kifissias and Mesogeion avenues.

Dense traffic was also observed on Alexandras Avenue and the coastal Poseidonos Avenue near the district of Alimos.

Before the storm, skies over Athens turned red as dust carried by southern winds mixed with the clouds.

Hailstorms also caused extensive damage to crops in southern parts of the region of Laconia in the southeastern Peloponnese early in the morning.

Farmers in the area told local news websites that their olive and citrus groves were battered.

