PM says EU credibility is at stake over tensions with Turkey

The European Union risks damaging its credibility if it does not follow through on the decisions taken in the last leaders summit in October regarding the imposition of sanctions against Turkey for its activities in the eastern Mediterranean, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday.

“Here, the stake is very clear, very clear: The credibility of the European Union. At the October European Council, all the heads of state and government decided that there would be consequences if Turkey continued its delinquent behavior,” he told journalists as he arrived for the summit.

Mitsotakis said leaders agreed that the decision-making date will be the December European Council.

“Now, then, it will be seen whether, as Europe, we are really credible in what we ourselves have agreed on. Pacta sunt servanda,” he said.