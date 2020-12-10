Boy who developed rare complication from Covid-19 released from ICU

An eight-year-old boy with Covid-19 who had been treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital in western Greece after developing symptoms similar to those of the rare inflammatory Kawasaki-like disease was transferred to the paediatric clinic on Thursday after his health improved.

The boy from the town of Pyrgos developed symptoms of Covid-19 more than a week ago and was brought to the hospital in Rio when his health deteriorated.

Doctors and nurses clapped on Thursday as the boy was transferred from the ICU to the hospital’s pediatric clinic.

“In the gloom of our times, let this small victory be a small Christmas present for all of us,” said Dr Andreas Iliadis, an intensive care specialist in the paediatric clinic, speaking to news website thebest.gr.

