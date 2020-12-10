Swallows of Kabul | To December 13

Marking Human Rights Day, the Embassy of Switzerland in Greece and Flux Laboratory Athens, in partnership with the Human Rights Film Festival Zurich 2020 and Greek streaming platform Cinobo, present “The Swallows of Kabul.” The animated drama is an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Algerian writer Yasmina Khadra, and is a heartbreaking tale about a pair of star-crossed lovers in Taliban-occupied Kabul in 1998. It is available for viewing on Cinobo through 11.59 p.m. on December 13 and is in French with Greek subtitles. Enter the promocode HUMANRIGHTSDAY2020 when you sign up on conobo.com to watch the movie without having to enter payment details.