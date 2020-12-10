Docs in Exile | To December 14

The online edition of the annual Docs in Exile festival comprises 30 feature-length and short documentaries, most of which have never been screened in Greece. The themes revolve around two central pillars: Working Girls, dedicated to women who have had to fight for their rights in the workplace, and Queer Stories, unique tales of love and identity that could change your outlook on life. Online admission to the event, which is organized by Exile Room with the support of the Thessaloniki International Film Festival, is free at online.filmfestival.gr. Films are screened in their original language with Greek subtitles.