Benaki Collections | Ongoing

The Benaki Museum (benaki.org) has prepared a series of interesting videos that provide a chronology of Greek history from Neolithic to modern times, stemming from its collections of antiquities, historical memorabilia and modern art. The videos are narrated in English and feature objects and images that illustrate the big and small events that shaped the different eras. There is also another fascinating section called “Athens Through the Eyes of Travelers,” comprising videos and narratives on paintings or journal entries from the 1800s. Click on the “Explore Greek Culture” link.