[Giorgos Vitsaropoulos]

Just because it’s the holiday of tinsel and bright lights, the décor doesn’t have to be all tacky. Check out the online gift shop of the Goulandris Museum for a selection of tasteful ornaments and calendars, but also gift ideas like jewelry designed by Jazzt Design, prints, art books and other bespoke items reflecting the museum’s collection of modern art. The excellent website (goulandris.gr) is in both Greek and English.